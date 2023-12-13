DFA summons Chinese Ambassador over WPS harassments, envoy reiterates Beijing's ''indisputable sovereignty''

The Department of Foreign Affairs (DFA) conveyed the strong protest of the Philippine governments as it summoned Chinese Ambassador Huang Xilian over the recent escalation of Chinese harassment in the West Philippine Sea.

According to the DFA, "the protest against the Chinese dangerous maneuvers that led to collision, illegal shadowing and undue use of water cannons against the rotation and resupply mission undertaken by the Philippines in the Ayungin Shoal for the Philippine Government detachment in the BRP Sierra Madre" was verbally delivered by Foreign Affairs Undersecretary Ma. Theresa Lazaro.

"Lazaro also emphasized that the Philippines’ resupply missions to BRP Sierra Madre are part of the regular operations of the Philippine Government in line with domestic and international law."

But, China state media reported that Huang insisted that "Huangyan Island (Scarborough Shoal) and Ren'ai Reef (Ayungin Shoal) have always been China's territories, and that China has indisputable sovereignty over the South China Sea Islands and the adjacent waters as well as sovereign rights and jurisdiction over relevant waters."

"China urges the Philippines to stop its maritime infringement and provocative acts, act in concert with the Chinese side, return to the right track of properly handling differences through dialogue and consultation, and jointly safeguard peace and stability in the South China Sea," state media quoted Huang as saying.

The DFA said Lazaro '' stressed that China has no right to interfere with the Philippines’ legitimate activities in the Philippines’ own EEZ, including in the waters around Ayungin Shoal. The actions of the Chinese vessels within the Philippine EEZ are illegal and violate the freedom of navigation".

The DFA also reiterated to Huang that Ayungin Shoal is not an island but a "a low-tide elevation within the Philippines’ exclusive economic zone (EEZ) and continental shelf, in accordance with UNCLOS (United Nations Convention on the Law of the Sea) and as upheld by the 2016 Arbitral Award."

"As such, the Philippines exercises sovereign rights and jurisdiction over the feature. As a low-tide elevation, Ayungin Shoal can neither be the subject of a sovereignty claim nor is it capable of appropriation under international law," it added.

The DFA said the Philippine Government firmly asked China to "direct its vessels to cease and desist from its illegal actions against Philippines vessels, and to stop interfering in legitimate Philippine Government activities, or lingering in waters around Ayungin Shoal, and doing any action that violates the Philippines’ sovereign rights and jurisdiction in its exclusive economic zone.

It also noted that China should "comply with its obligations under international law, including the 1982 UNCLOS, the 2016 Award in the South China Sea Arbitration, and the 1972 COLREGS (Convention on the International Regulations for Preventing Collisions at Sea); and adhere to its commitments under the 2002 ASEAN-China Declaration on the Conduct of Parties in the South China Sea (DOC)." Robina Asido/DMS