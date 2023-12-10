Four high-ranking rebels arrested in Iloilo: military

Authorities apprehended four high ranking communist terrorists in a law enforcement operation on Thursday, a military official reported on Saturday.

Lt. Col. J-Jay Javines, Army's 3rd Infantry Division public affairs chief said the four communist terrorists were captured by the Philippine National Police Regional Office (PRO) 6 in a law enforcement operation in Barangay Buyuan, Tigbauan, Iloilo.

Javines said the four communist personalities were senior Cadres of the Komiteng Rehiyon-Panay (KR-P) identified as Raymond Camariosa Capulos, alias Niel Calopez or Joan, a squad leader at the regional headquarters of KR-P; Maria Felomina Mamon, alias Shera or Bona, the party wife of Capulos and the regional medical staff of KR-P; Dr. Fe Tigtig-Mamon, alias Luhualhati or Red or Nessa, the executive committee member at the regional headquarters (RHQ), and regional medical staff of KR-P, and her husband, Manuel Mamon, the former Chairman of PISTON-Panay.

"Capulos has a warrant of arrest for attempted murder and double destructive arson, multiple murders, direct assault, and attempted homicide. At the same time, his wife is part of the group that designed a plan to harass Mayang PNP PB in Leon Iloilo in February 2023," he said.

"Meanwhile, Dr. Mamon has facilitated extortion funds, procured medical supplies, and provided assorted foodstuffs for CTG (communist terrorist group) members. Mamon and her husband Manuel also own alleged CTG safe houses. The couple is charged with violation of Section 12 of Republic Act No. 11479, also known as the Anti-Terrorism Law, for providing material support to individuals or a terrorist organization, association, or group of persons committing any of the acts punishable under Section 4 of the law," he added.

Jaines said Army’s 3rd Infantry Division Commander, Major General Marion Sison, lauded the successful operation of the PNP.

“This successful operation immensely contributes to the government’s effort to end local communist armed conflict. This particular operation should also serve as a strong reminder to the remaining CTG members that the long arms of the law will eventually catch up on them no matter where they hide," Sison said.

"Whether in the caves in the mountains or their safe houses in the cities, security forces will be tireless in finding and bringing them to the bar of justice," he added. Robina Asido/DMS