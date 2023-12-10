Christmas convoy to the West Philippine Sea set to sail this weekend

A civilian Christmas convoy will start its mission to the West Philippine Sea early Sunday.

In a radio interview, co-convenor of Atin-Ito Coalition and Akbayan President Rafaela David said the convoy composed of 40 vessels will leave the port of Palawan "after midnight".

David said they will be escorted by the Philippine Coast Guard (PCG) during their mission in the West Philippine Sea.

"We're really happy to get the support of the relevant agencies of the government, that is why when we leave later after midnight we're lucky to have the escort of the PCG to ensure the safety of our mission, the volunteers and fisher folk leaders who are with us," she said.

"We're really thankful for the coordination of the different agencies under the task force to ensure that the security measures are in place and the supply mission really gives Christmas cheers to our frontliners and fisherfolk communities that we want to help," she added.

David said the coalition only aims to give Christmas gifts and cheers to the Filipino frontliners in the West Philippines Sea while sending a strong message that "the Philippine government and its people are united" against China's coercion.

"Our goal is to give Christmas cheers to our people affected by the activities of China so definitely we will be coordinating with the Coast Guard who will escort us to ensure our safety,"

"We will not cower in fear. While we maintain and ensure our safety, we will try our best to assert our territorial claim," she added.

David said the convoy will pass by the vicinity of Ayungin Shoal before it proceeds to Lawak Island and in the area of Patag Island where Philippine troops are also stationed.

"We will pass by the vicinity of Ayungin Shoal as far as practicability and safety allows and then after that we will go to two Island in Kalayaan Island Group, Lawak Island which is known as the bird sanctuary in the West Philippine Sea, we are already excited to see the natural resources that our territory offers. We will pass by the vicinity of Patag Island, that will be our route," she said. Robina Asido/DMS