「日刊まにら新聞」ウェブ

1992年にマニラで創刊した「日刊まにら新聞」のウェブサイトです。フィリピン発のニュースを毎日配信しています。

マニラ
32度-25度
両替レート
1万円=P3,760
$100=P5510

12月9日のまにら新聞から

Phivolcs lowers alert level of Mayon to Two

［ 171 words｜2023.12.9｜英字 (English) ］

The Philippine Institute of Volcanology and Seismology (Phivolcs) on Friday lowered the status of Mayon Volcano from alert level 3 to alert level 2 after six months.

In its 8 am bulletin, it said: “DOST (Department of Science and Technology-Phivolcs) is lowering the alert level of Mayon Volcano from alert level 3 (tendency towards a hazardous eruption) to alert level 2 (moderate level of unrest).”

State seismologists warned the public that lowering of Mayon’s alert status does not mean “volcano’s unrest has ceased” since its edifice is still inflated and its sulfur dioxide emission is still high.

People are also advised against entering the six-kilometer-radius permanent danger zone to lessen risks from sudden explosions, rockfalls, and landslides.

Phivolcs urged people to cover their noses and mouths with a clean damp cloth or wear a mask in case of ash fall events.

Civil aviation authorities are also instructed to warn pilots to avoid flying near the Mayon Volcano’s summit since ash from any sudden eruption could be dangerous to the aircraft. Jaspearl Tan/DMS

前の記事2023年12月9日 次の記事2023年12月9日