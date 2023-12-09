Phivolcs lowers alert level of Mayon to Two

The Philippine Institute of Volcanology and Seismology (Phivolcs) on Friday lowered the status of Mayon Volcano from alert level 3 to alert level 2 after six months.

In its 8 am bulletin, it said: “DOST (Department of Science and Technology-Phivolcs) is lowering the alert level of Mayon Volcano from alert level 3 (tendency towards a hazardous eruption) to alert level 2 (moderate level of unrest).”

State seismologists warned the public that lowering of Mayon’s alert status does not mean “volcano’s unrest has ceased” since its edifice is still inflated and its sulfur dioxide emission is still high.

People are also advised against entering the six-kilometer-radius permanent danger zone to lessen risks from sudden explosions, rockfalls, and landslides.

Phivolcs urged people to cover their noses and mouths with a clean damp cloth or wear a mask in case of ash fall events.

Civil aviation authorities are also instructed to warn pilots to avoid flying near the Mayon Volcano’s summit since ash from any sudden eruption could be dangerous to the aircraft. Jaspearl Tan/DMS