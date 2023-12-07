Philippine Navy confiscated eight million pesos worth of smuggled cigarettes

Seven people, including a Malaysian national, were apprehended while eight million pesos worth of smuggled cigarettes were confiscated by the Philippine Navy off the waters of Sultan Kudarat last Sunday, a Navy official reported Wednesday.

Lt. Commander Jerome Bryan Mauring, Naval Forces Eastern Mindanao, public affairs officer said BRP Artemio Ricarte under the operational control of Naval Task Force 71 was conducting territorial defense operations in the southern waters of Eastern Mindanao when they encounter MB Queen Juhaya, a watercraft transporting smuggled cigarettes in South Cotabato.

"PS37 radio challenged the watercraft but was unresponsive. Instead, said watercraft increased its speed and altered its course which resulted in its interception. Upon investigation, said watercraft was carrying more or less 527 master cases of smuggled cigarettes with an estimated street value of eight million pesos," said Mauring.

He said the watercraft was being manned by one undocumented Malaysian national and six Filipino crew members that were escorted to Capt. Feranil Pier, Naval Station Felix Apolinario, Panacan, Davao City for proper disposition to authorities.

"Upon arrival, the Camp Panacan Hospital medical team administered a health checkup of the apprehended crew members," he said.

Mauring said aside from the smuggled cigarettes, an unlicensed firearm was also confiscated.

"Thereafter, the confiscated smuggled items were turned over to the Bureau of Customs District Collection XI for safekeeping while the watercraft was kept at (Island Garden City of Samal) IGACOS Ferry Wharf," he said. Robina Asido/DMS