Philippine gov't to repatriate two Filipinos executed in China

The consulate office of the Philippines in China is working for the repatriation of the "remains" of the two Filipinos executed last month.

" The Philippine Consulate General in Guangzhou is working on the repatriation of cremains of the two Filipino nationals," Foreign Affairs spokesperson Teresita Daza said on Wednesday.

"It hopes to bring their remains by (the) end of (the) week," she added.

The execution of the two Filipinos for drug trafficking offenses in China last November 24 was confirmed by the DFA early this month.

According to the DFA "there are 92 Filipino death penalty cases in China" and out of the 92, "two cases have been commuted to life imprisonment; 86 cases have been reduced to fixed term and initially four pending death penalty cases." Robina Asido/DMS