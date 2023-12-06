PNP to go on full alert from Dec. 15 to 24

The Philippine National Police (PNP) will go on full alert on December 15, a day before the traditional dawn masses which lasts until the 24th.

Col. Jean Fajardo, the PNP’s spokesperson, said leaves of officers were cancelled.

The move was done after Sunday's bombing at a mass at a gymnasium at the Mindanao State University where at least four were killed.

PNP chief Gen. Benjamin Acorda stressed the need to intensify

security preparations in areas frequented by people.

“I want to make sure that our policemen are there and proper security measures and inspection are being done,” Acorda said. DMS