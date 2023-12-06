Marcos tests positive for COVID-19, will undergo five-day isolation

President Ferdinand Marcos Jr. tested positive for COVID-19 and will undergo a mandatory five-day isolation, the Presidential Communications Office (PCO) said Tuesday.

“The President remains fit to carry out his duties and will be continuing his scheduled meetings via teleconference. Updates on his health will be provided as available,” the PCO said on its official Facebook page.

Marcos signed the Public-Private Partnership Code of the Philippines (PPP Code) and the Internet Transactions Act of 2023 while in isolation.

Marcos signed the two landmark bills while in isolation in his residence in Bahay Pangulo. He said the two bills show the country’s commitment and readiness to accelerate its development and to embrace the digital economy.

Marcos urged the Filipino people to take precautions to safeguard their health, such as getting vaccinated and wearing face masks in crowded places.

Before testing positive for the third time with COVID-19, Marcos led the Family Day celebration of the Office of the President last weekend. DMS