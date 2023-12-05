Sara opposes restarting peace talks with communists, granting amnesty

Vice President Sara Duterte opposed the government's move to restart peace talks with the communist rebels and describes the Philippines' joint communique with the National Democratic Front in Oslo as ''an agreement with the devil.''

The communique, signed last Nov 23, will set the parameters for the final peace agreement between the Philippines and CPP-NPA-NDF (Communist Party of the Philippines-New People's Army-National Democratic Front).

Talks were held in the Netherlands to tackle the protocols for future exploratory talks, said Presidential Peace Adviser Carlito Galvez.

President Ferdinand Marcos Jr issued Executive Order (EO) No. 47, amending EO 125, and proclamations granting amnesty to communist rebels and Muslim separatists.

In an audio message delivered at the fifth anniversary of National Task Force to End Local Communist Armed Conflict (NTF-ELCAC) Monday, Duterte said: ''

Mr. President, the government’s statement with the NDFP in Oslo was an agreement with the devil. We have proven in our history that they are not sincere in the peace talks.''

'' We appeal to your power to review these proclamations and agreements,' said Duterte.

The vice president said it would be better to strengthen the task of the NTF-ELCAC in continuing localized peace talks rather than granting amnesty.

Duterte's father, President Rodrigo Duterte terminated the peace talks with the NDF in 2017. DMS