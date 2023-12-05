Magnitude 6.8 quake shakes municipality in Surigao del Sur

An earthquake hit Surigao del Sur for the second time in two days as a magnitude 6.7 tremblor, later revised to 6.8, was recorded at Cagwait municipality at 3:47 am, the Philippine Institute of Volcanology and Seismology (Phivolcs) said Monday.

The epicenter of the tectonic quake, which had a depth of 10 kilometers, is 63 kilometers east of Cagwait, Phivolcs said.

No damage is expected but aftershocks are forecast, Phivolcs added.

Cagwait is near the coast like Hinatuan where a magnitude 7.4 quake occured Saturday. Unlike the Hinatuan quake, there is no tsunami threat, Phivolcs said.

Instrumental Intensity IV was felt in Nabunturan, Davao de Oro; city of Bislig, Surigao del Sur; city of Surigao, Surigao del Norte. DMS