17 Filipino crew of ship hit by Russian missile return home

Seventeen of the 25 all-Filipino crew of a ship hit by a Russian missile while docked at the port of Pivdennyi in Ukraine have returned, the Department of Migrant Workers (DMW) said in its social media post Sunday.

The DMW said 14 Filipino seafarers returned home last Saturday at the Ninoy Aquino International Airport (NAIA) Terminal 1 in Parañaque City. Three crew members arrived last week.

Three Filipino seafarers were hurt during the incident.

"The crew's manning agency shouldered the costs of their return to the country as well as transit and accommodations on their way home to their respective provinces," said the DMW.

The DMW said that the repatriated crew were given initial medical check-up, psychosocial assessment, and an initial amount of P10,000 in financial assistance. DMS