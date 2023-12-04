One dead, four injured in magnitude 7.4 quake in Hinatuan: Teodoro

A pregnant lady died while four were injured in the magnitude 7.4 earthquake that rattled Hinatuan, Surigao del Sur, Defense Secretary Gilberto Teodoro Jr said Sunday.

Teodoro, who is also chairperson of the National Disaster Risk Reduction and Management Council (NDRRMC) said 529 families, which translates to 2, 647 persons are affected. Four persons were injured, he added.

Teodoro said a tsunami warning, which was issued at 10:37 pm Saturday when the quake struck, was lifted Sunday morning.

''We are fortunate that the damage from the earthquake is not big. But the doppler radar in Surigao City sustained damage. It is the only radar in Eastern Mindanao and we hope it could be repaired soon,'' said Teodoro. DMS