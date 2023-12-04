Japanese ambassador ''deeply saddened'' by Marawi bombing

Japanese Ambassador to the Philippines Koshikawa Kazuhiko said he was ''deeply saddened by the tragedy at Mindanao State University'' in Marawi Sunday morning where at least four were killed and 50 injured after an improvised bomb exploded during mass.

''My thoughts and prayers are with the victims and their loved ones. I reiterate Japan’s commitment to support the peace process to achieve sustainable peace and stability in Mindanao,'' the envoy said in his X (formerly Twitter) account.

''Our heartfelt prayers for those affected by the recent powerful earthquake in southern Philippines. Stay strong, stay safe,'' he added.

The United States, France, Canada, Ireland and the European Union also condemned the bombing.

United States Ambassador to Manila MaryKay Carlson wrote on her X (formerly Twitter) account: ''My heart goes out to those affected by the Mindanao State University bombing, especially the victims and their loved ones.”

“I extend deepest condolences on the part of the U.S. government. We condemn this act of violence and support efforts to hold the perpetrators accountable,” Carlson said. DMS