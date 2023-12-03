Eleven local terrorist group members, including leader, killed in Maguindanao air assault

Eleven local terrorist group members, including the proclaimed Ameer of Dawlah Islamiyah-Philippines, were killed following an air assault by the Armed Forces of the Philippines in Maguindanao del Sur on Thursday.

Lt. Col Dennis Almorato, spokesman of the 6th Infantry Division, said the air strike was delivered by the FA-50 jet fighters of the Philippine Air Force against around 15 DI members around 12:15 pm.

"We conducted airstrike, followed by artillery fire, our cannons then ground troop (operations)," he said.

Brig. Gen. Oriel Pangcog, 601st Infantry Brigade commander, said the air assault was conducted following the information given by the community about the consolidation of the terrorist group in the mountainous area of Mother Tuayan, Datu Hoffer Ampatuan, Maguindanao del Sur.

Major General Alex Rillera, head of the 6th Infantry Division and Joint Task Force Central, emphasized that the consolidation of the terrorist group signifies an ominous plan to disrupt economic activities and undermine peaceful living not only in the residents of Datu Hoffer Ampatuan town but also across Central and South-Central Mindanao.

“Despite this, peaceful living will prevail thanks to the ongoing cooperation of the public and stakeholders,” he said.

Pangcog said the military forces also recovered high powered firearms following the clash that lasted for about 20 minutes.

“Our operating troops recovered 10 high-powered firearms in the area, including two M14 Rifles, seven M16 rifles, one RPG, and three explosives,” he said.

Almorato said the "government troops collected fingerprints from the deceased individuals for further confirmation and identification.

"SOCO BARMM (Scene of the Crime Operatives Bangsamoro Autonomous Region in Muslim Mindanao), along with 6th ID Imam were deployed to the area for processing the neutralized enemy personalities and conduct blessings to the mass grave. The recovered high-powered firearms and war materials were safely secured by authorities," he said. Robina Asido/DMS