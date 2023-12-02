Marcos, Remulla have not tackled Philippines rejoining ICC

President Ferdinand Marcos Jr. and Justice Secretary Jesus Crispin Remulla have not yet discussed the country's possible cooperation with the International Criminal Court (ICC) following the adoption of House resolutions calling the government to cooperate on the war on drugs probe against the previous administration.

"I don’t believe the Secretary and the President have spoken yet. It is something that is way above my pay level so I believe it’s something that has to be discussed between the Secretary and the President," Justice Assistant Secretary and Spokesperson Jose Dominic Clavano IV said during the "Bagong Pilipinas Ngayon" public briefing on Friday.

"With the new news coming out they haven’t talked maybe for about a week about the issue," he added.

In a joint hearing on Wednesday, the House of Representatives Committees on Justice and on Human Rights, adopted a resolution, urging the Philippine government to cooperate with the Office of the Prosecutor of the International Criminal Court (ICC) regarding its investigation of any crime against humanity committed in the Philippines during the war on drugs of the previous administration.

Days before the joint hearing, Marcos reiterated that the International Criminal Court (ICC) has no jurisdiction to conduct its investigation into former president Rodrigo Duterte’s war on illegal drugs, as he noted that the country's judicial system is well-functioning. Robina Asido/DMS