Marcos cancels trip to COP28 summit in Dubai

President Ferdinand Marcos Jr. will no longer attend the Conference of Parties (COP) 28 summit as he canceled his trip to Dubai this week amid the situation in the Red Sea where 17 Filipino seafarers were held hostage.

"In light of important developments in the hostage situation involving 17 Filipino seafarers in the Red Sea, I have made the decision not to attend COP28 in Dubai tomorrow," Marcos said in his post on X (formerly Twitter) Thursday.

Instead, Marcos said he will convene a meeting to facilitate sending a high-level delegation to Tehran, Iran to assist Filipino seafarers.

"Today, I will be convening a meeting to facilitate the dispatch of a high-level delegation to Tehran, Iran, with the aim of providing necessary assistance to our seafarers," he said.

"I have entrusted DENR Secretary Ma. Antonia Yulo-Loyzaga to lead the COP28 delegation and articulate the country's statement on my behalf," he added.

Foreign Affairs Spokesperson Teresita Daza said "government sources say that the hostages are in good condition, and will eventually be released."

"Efforts are ongoing for this to happen as soon as possible," she added.

The Department of Foreign Affairs (DFA) said last week that 25 including 17 Filipino crew members of cargo vessel Galaxy Leader in the Red Sea was hijacked by a Houthi armed group from Yemen. Robina Asido/DMS