Communist group's designation as terrorist organization will remain despite exploratory talks

The removal of the designation of the Communist Party of the Philippines-New People's Army and the National Democratic Front (CPP-NPA-NPA) as terrorists is not easy without a final peace settlement, National Security Adviser Secretary Eduardo Ano said Wednesday.

"There is a process. It cannot just be removed, in the peace settlement if they really both agree to abandon the armed struggle, the removal of the designation (as terrorist) will be easy, but if we do not yet have the final peace settlement it's hard to remove that, it cannot be granted just like that," said Ano.

"Our (National Task Force to End Local Armed Conflict) NTF-ELCAC will continue its activities including military operations and law enforcement, delivering services and putting, bringing development projects to the far flung barangays, so it will continue, nothing will change in the activities and operations of NTF-ELCAC," he added.

The NDF, the political arm of the CPP, is asking the government to remove the terrorist tagging against their organization.

Exploratory talks between the Philippine government and the NDF began Tuesday following a meeting in Oslo, Norway. It was the first time both sides are talking since President Rodrigo Duterte terminated peace talks in 2017.

Ano said the government doesn't want to repeat what happened in the past peace negotiation where the communist group demands were granted including the release of rebels who just returned to the mountains.

"By the end of the year, the objective of the armed forces is to dismantle the guerrilla fronts, not the total communist insurgency because it will be phase by phase based on our roadmap. We have objectives that we need to meet, the operations of the armed forces to dismantle, neutralize the remaining weakened guerrilla fronts, around 20, ...that are non-active," he said.

He also reiterated that the NSC will not recommend any suspension of military operations(SOMO) against the communist group to give the AFP a chance to accomplish their mission.

"No, I don't recommend SOMO. I don't recommend any ceasefire. Why do you have to recommend that we know that the NPA are doing violent activities. The AFP has a target or objectives so let's give the afp the chance and the opportunity to accomplish their objective," he said.

Amid the exploratory talks between the government and the NDF, Armed Forces of the Philippines (AFP) Gen. Romeo Brawner Jr. assures that the military will continue its operation not to give the rebels a chance to regroup.

"The guidelines of our commander-in-chief, his excellency Ferdinand Bongbong Marcos Jr. is that we continue on our current mission so we will continue doing focused military operations against the New People’s Army," he said.

"So let's clarify that as far as the AFP is concerned the fight will continue," he added. Robina Asido/DMS