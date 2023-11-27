Ex-PNP chief Cascolan passes away at 59

Former Philippine National Police (PNP) chief Gen. Camilo Pancratius Cascolan, who helped implement the Duterte administration's war on drugs, died on Friday, his family said.

Cascolan, who was Department of Health (DOH) undersecretary at the time of his death, passed away at 5:28 pm, his son Jiro said in Facebook. He was Duterte's fourth PNP chief.

Cascolan headed the PNP's Directorate for Operations before assuming the helm of the national police from Sept. 2, 2020 to Nov. 10, 2020.

The PNP said Cascolan’s dedication to upholding the principles of

service and professionalism have set a high standard for all police officers.

In October 2022, President Ferdinand Marcos Jr. appointed Cascolan as to the health department.

The DOH said Cascolan contributed to steering that the Universal Health Care strategies are implemented in the Visayas region.

It added that Cascolan helped plan the COVID-19 Task Force Shield and the Medical Reserve Force in the PNP.

''These have been instrumental in combating the pandemic and in ensuring sufficient healthcare services,'' the DOH said. DMS