MILF welcomes Marcos’ amnesty proclamation, hails gov’t for committing to Normalization Track under the peace accord

The Moro Islamic Liberation Front (MILF) joined other organizations on Saturday in welcoming and expressing support for President Ferdinand R. Marcos Jr.’s proclamations granting amnesty to communist rebels and Muslim separatists.

In a statement, MILF Chairman Al Haj Murad Ebrahim said he highly welcomes the issuance of the Proclamations No. 405 on November 22, which will allow qualified former MILF combatants to get a new lease in life and seize the opportunity for healing and reconciliation through the President’s amnesty grant.

The Annex on Normalization under the Comprehensive Agreement on the Bangsamoro (CAB) provides for the commitment of the Philippine government to employ the mechanism of amnesty, pardon, as well as other processes that may be available for the resolution of cases of persons charged with or convicted of crimes and offenses connected to the armed conflict in Mindanao.

“As a party to the peace pact with the GPH, our priority is to ensure that the agreements in the CAB are mutually honored, substantially implemented, and timely completed,” Ebrahim said, adding that all the components of the Normalization must progress in parallel and commensurate with each other.

“The issuance of Proclamation No. 405 sends a strong signal of commitment on the part of the GPH to sustain the gains of the peace process with the MILF. We thank His Excellency, President Ferdinand R. Marcos Jr., and his administration for relentlessly pursuing its peace, reconciliation, and unity policy.”

Meanwhile, the Philippine National Police (PNP) also issued a statement of support for the President’s amnesty grant to communists and Muslim combatants.

“The Philippine National Police stands in full support of President Ferdinand R. Marcos Jr.’s comprehensive peace initiatives particularly the recent proclamations granting amnesty to rebels and insurgents. These actions, which reflects the administration’s unwavering commitment to national reconciliation and unity, represent a significant step towards bringing individuals involved in insurgent or rebel groups back into the fold of the law,” it said.

“We firmly believe that amnesty initiatives for former members of such groups, within the bounds of the legal framework, prioritize public safety and contribute significantly to fostering peace and stability in our nation. The extension of amnesty through established executive orders and proclamations underscores the administration’s dedication to upholding the rule of law while facilitating the peaceful reintegration of individuals into society.”

The PNP added that it is committed to back efforts that promote lawful reintegration, as it urged individuals to participate in the reconciliation and rehabilitation process.

“Our commitment to safeguarding all citizens remains resolute as we actively support initiatives that foster harmony and understanding within our communities,” the PNP said. Presidential News Desk