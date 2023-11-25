Marcos grants amnesty for rebel, insurgent groups

President Ferdinand Marcos Jr. proclaimed amnesty for members of rebel and insurgent groups under an executive order signed on Wednesday, the Palace said Friday.

In a statement, the Presidential News Desk said "Executive Order (EO) No. 47, signed by Executive Secretary Lucas Bersamin on November 22, 2023, amended Executive Order No. 125, series of 2021, or the Creation of the National Amnesty Commission (NAC)."

"There is hereby created the National Amnesty Commission, hereinafter referred to as the Commission, which shall be primarily tasked with receiving and processing applications for amnesty and determining whether the applicants are entitled to amnesty under *Proclamation Nos. 403, 404, 405 and 406," the EO stated.

Under Proclamation No. 403, Marcos granted amnesty to the members of the Rebolusyonaryong Partido ng Manggagawa ng Pilipinas/Revolutionary Proletarian Army/Alex Boncayao Brigade (RPMP-RPA-ABB) who have committed crimes punishable under the Revised Penal Code and special penal laws, specifically those committed crimes in pursuit of their political beliefs, whether punishable under the Revised Penal Code or special penal laws.

The proclamation noted that the amnesty "shall not cover kidnap for ransom, massacre, rape, terrorism, crimes committed against chastity as defined in the Revised Penal Code, crimes committed for personal ends, violation of Republic Act (RA) No. 9165, or the Comprehensive Dangerous Drugs Act of 2002, grave violations of the Geneva Convention of 1949, and genocide, crimes against humanity, war crimes, torture, enforced disappearances, and other gross violations of human rights."

"The Commission created under EO No. 125 shall continue to exist and will be dissolved upon completion of its mandate or as may be determined by the President," it added.

Under the Proclamation No. 404, the amnesty is granted to "the former members of the Communist Party of the Philippines-New People’s Army-National Democratic Front (CPP-NPA-NDF) members or their front organizations that committed crimes whether punishable under the Revised Penal Code or special penal laws, including but not limited to rebellion or insurrection; conspiracy and proposal to commit rebellion or insurrection; disloyalty of public officers or employees; inciting to rebellion or insurrection; sedition; conspiracy to commit sedition; and inciting to sedition."

"Other offenses also include illegal assembly; illegal association; direct assault; indirect assault; resistance and disobedience to a person in authority or the agents of such person; tumults and other disturbances of public order; unlawful use of means of publication and unlawful utterances; alarms and scandals; illegal possession of firearms, ammunition or explosives, provided that these crimes or offense were committed in furtherance of, incident to, or in connection with the crimes of rebellion or insurrection," it stated.

"Also covered are those charged, detained or convicted of common crimes but who can establish by substantial evidence that they have actually committed said crimes in pursuit of political beliefs," it added.

Undersecretary Ernesto Torres, Jr., Executive Director of the National Task Force to End Local Communist Armed Conflict (NTF ELCAC) said "amnesty initiative seeks to weave together the threads of justice, reconciliation, understanding, unity, and progress, transcending past grievances towards a shared vision of a unified and peaceful Philippines."

"We thank the President for always walking the talk with a clear vision rooted in the principles of reconciliation and unity. The amnesty serves as a bridge toward healing and reintegration for individuals who once stood on opposing sides of armed conflict. It is imperative to emphasize the profound commitment to justice and societal healing embedded within this amnesty program," he said.

"We call on the last remaining members of the CPP-NPA-NDF and RPMP to give up the armed struggle and formally return to the folds of the law, embrace this opportunity to finally reunite with their families, loved ones, and communities and become productive and peaceful members of our society once again. Let us move forward together, transcending past conflicts and differences, towards a future where peace reigns supreme. Our collective efforts today lay the groundwork for a more cohesive and prosperous Philippines tomorrow," Torres added.

Proclamation Nos. 405 and 406, states that the amnesty was granted for "the members of the Moro Islamic Liberation Front (MILF) and Moro National Liberation Front (MNLF), respectively, who have committed crimes punishable under the Revised Penal Code and Special Penal Laws to advance to political their beliefs."

It noted that "any member of the MILF and MNLF who has committed any act or omission in pursuit of political belief, referred to in Section 1, including those detained, charged, or convicted for such acts or omissions, may file an application for amnesty; provided that the crime for which amnesty may be granted must have been committed prior to the issuance of the Proclamation."Robina Asido/DMS