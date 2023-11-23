Manibela holds first day of transport strike, joins forces with PISTON

Transport group Manila held the first day of its three-day strike on Wednesday coinciding with the last day of Piston’s strike.

Both groups are urging the government to scrap the consolidation requirement in the public utility vehicle (PUV) modernization program.

Manibela began its caravan in the University of the Philippines (UP) Diliman then proceeded to hold a program in Welcome Rotonda in Quezon City before marching to Mendiola.

The transport group also stopped in front of the central office of the Land Transportation Franchising and Regulatory Board (LTFRB) in East Avenue, Quezon City calling out Chairman Teofilo Guadiz III to meet them.

Several local government units announced class suspensions due to the nationwide transport strike including Trece Martires, Cavite; Malolos City, Bulacan; Calumpit, Bulacan; Cabuyao, Laguna; and Pampanga. Jaspearl Tan/DMS