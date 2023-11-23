Two dead, thousands displaced due to shear line

Two people died while thousands of residents were evacuated due to the flooding and landslides in regions affected by shear line.

In a radio interview, Lord Byron Torrecarion, Office of Civil Defense (OCD) Eastern Visayas regional director confirmed that the Department of Interior and Local Government is verifying the reported deaths of two individuals in their region.

As of Wednesday, the Philippine Coast Guard (PCG) also reported the evacuation of 400 people or 80 families from five barangay in Catarman, Northern Samar.

The evacuation was made after the flooding in Barangays Macagtas, Molave, Yakal, Narra and Ipil-ipil reached more than four feet on Tuesday.

"The PCG is also conducting evacuation and rescue operations in the municipalities of Biri, Palapag, and San Jose in Northern Samar.

Torracarion confirmed that as of 6 am of Wednesday there are areas still flooded, especially in Northern and Eastern Samar.

"As of 6am this morning we have around 31 barangays affected, these are located in municipalities of Catarman, Lope de Vega, San Roque, Catubig, Palabag and Bobon from Samar. We have 29 barangays from Calbayon, San Jose de Buan and Gandara and in Eastern Samar, there are 44 barangays affected, they are from the municipalities of Jipapad, Arteche, Borongan, Canavid, Maydolong and Maslog," he said.

The PCG response groups are on standby to help the affected provinces.

According to the state weather bureau as of Wednesday, the shear line is bringing 50 to 100 millimeters of rainfall in Camarines Sur, Catanduanes, Albay, Sorsogon and Northern Samar.

During the "Bagong Pilipinas Ngayon '' public briefing, Mark Timbal, deputy spokesperson of the National Disaster Risk Reduction and Management Council (NDRMMC) said 81,000 families or 307,000 individuals in five regions were affected by shear line.Timbal said 133,000 people, which is the most number of affected population, were recorded in Eastern Visayas, of which 3,670 families were presently being served inside the evacuation centers.Due to flooding and landslide incidents, Timbal said 21 areas experience power interruption in Eastern Visayas and Caraga, of which 18 were already restored while 32 roads were affected, 11 are now passable. Robina Asido/DMS