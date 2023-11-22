Hunger falls from 10.4% in June 2023 to 9.8% in September: SWS

The national Social Weather Survey of September 28-October 1, 2023, found that 9.8 percent of Filipino families experienced involuntary hunger – being hungry and not having anything to eat – at least once in the past three months.

The September 2023 Hunger figure was lower than the 10.4 percent in June 2023 and the same as the 9.8 percent in March 2023.

The Third Quarter 2023 Social Weather Survey was conducted from September 28-October 1, 2023, using face-to-face interviews of 1,200 adults (18 years old and above) nationwide: 300 each in Metro Manila, Balance Luzon (or Luzon outside Metro Manila), the Visayas, and Mindanao.

Face-to-face is the standard interviewing method for Social Weather Stations. Social Weather Stations