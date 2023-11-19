LGU's should not suspend classes in Central Visayas during transport strike: LTFRB

Land Transportation and Franchising Regulatory Board (LTFRB) chairman Teofilo Guadiz III said the local government units (LGUs) in Central Viasyas should not suspend classes despite the transport strike on Monday.

According to the LTFRB, Guadiz made his recommendation to local government units (LGUs) in a press briefing on Thursday.

Guadiz assured the public that all the preparations were in place to ensure that the transport strike would not disrupt the commuters.

He noted that several transport groups in Central Visayas will not join the nationwide strike set on Monday,

Guadiz said Regional Director Ed Montealto of LTFRB-7 has submitted to his office copies of manifestos from different transport groups showing their commitment not to join the transport strike.

He also mentioned that the transport cooperatives under Kaluha Twin Trading & Services Corp., LUTG Lapu Lapu City United Transport Group, and the Federation of Cebu Transport Cooperative (FCTC) also committed unhampered services to the public on Monday.

"We, the Federation of Cebu Transport Cooperatives (FCTC), unanimously commit to serve our commuting public and will not join any transportation strike," the FCTC stated in its manifesto dated November 16 signed by 11 cooperative members.

"We firmly believe that joining the transport strike or any form of activity that will impede the mobility of our services is not in the best interest of our organization, the community, and the overall transportation system," the manifesto added.

For its part, KaluhaTwin said it does not support the planned strike and it stands by the government's effort to implement efficient transportation systems that cater to the needs of the public.

"We firmly state that we do not support or endorse the proposed strike. As a responsible corporate entity, we prioritize the welfare and convenience of our commuters and the Filipino people whom we serve," Kaluha Twin said.

"In line with our commitment to serve the Filipino people, Kaluha Twin Trading Services Corporation will not pause or halt our operations during the proposed strike," it added.

The group pointed out that a disruption in public transportation services would cause significant inconvenience to commuters who rely on their services.

The LUTG Lapu Lapu City United Transport Group also submitted its manifesto dated November 16, assuring that they "will not participate (in) the said unhealthy activity."

Guadiz said the nine members of the transport group signed the manifesto, committing their continuous operations on Monday. DMS