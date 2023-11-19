Gov't confirming seven reported deaths from magnitude 6.8 quake

The government is confirming the deaths of at least seven victims due to the magnitude 6.8 earthquake that rocked some areas in Mindanao on Friday.

Mark Timbal from the National Disaster Risk Reduction and Management Council (NDRRMC) said three of the fatalities were reported in General Santos, one in Jose Abad Santos in Davao Occidental, another one in Malapatan and two in Glan both in Sarangani.

At least two victims were injured in General Santos while two others were reported missing in Glan, Sarangani.

Timbal said "450 persons were also given medical care due to hyperventilation and panic" in regions of Davao and Soccsksargen.

"We have 60 damaged houses in South Cotabato, Davao Occidental, Davao Oriental and Sarangani," he noted.

Timbal said at least 32 infrastructures were also damaged in Davao City, Davao Occidental, Davao del Sur, General Santos, South Cotabato and Sarangani which includes bridges, roads and government health care facilities.

He said other facilities including malls and other shopping areas were also damaged because of the quake.

NDRRMC spokesman Edgar Posadas said "11 roads were affected, two of which are still not passable. In Region 12, there are four bridges affected but are all passable.

Posadas also mentioned that there were 21 power interruption recorded in General Santos, of which seven were restored. Robina Asido/DMS