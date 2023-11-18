12 hospitalized as magnitude 6.8 quake hits Sarangani, Davao Occidental

By Robina Asido

At least 12 people were hospitalized following a magnitude 6.8 earthquake that rocked Sarangani, Davao Occidental on Friday afternoon.

In a radio interview, Rolly Aquino, the head of the South Cotabato Provincial Disaster Risk Reduction and Management Office (PDRRMO) said as of Friday afternoon, the number of victims rushed to South Cotabato Provincial Hospital for treatment reached 12.

Aquino noted that the possible increase on the number of hospitalized victims as their team is yet to visit other hospitals in the province.

"We went to South Cotabato Provincial Hospital, in South Cotabato Provincial Hospital alone in the area of Koronadal... As of now only 12 were accounted not including those from the private hospitals that was also victimized by the quake some were wounded while others were hyperventilated maybe because of nervous as of now they are being treated at the South Cotabato Provincial Hospital," he said.

"Those injured sustained minor laceration in the head and hands due to fallen debris during the quake," he added.

Aquino said their team will also visit the private hospitals while government engineers will also be deployed to different facilities to conduct rapid damage assessment and need analysis.

According to the Civil Aviation Authority of the Philippines (CAAP), "the terminal building of General Santos Airport sustained some minor damages. Hairline cracks were noted on some of the airport’s columns."

"The airport’s control tower was able to facilitate the departure of two commercial flights. Fortunately, all passengers and employees are safe and accounted for. No injuries were reported," it stated.

However, the "Davao International Airport, Cotabato Airport, and Mati Airport reported no damages in its facilities."

It noted that the "CAAP Operations Center and Airport Safety Officers, as well as airport engineers are continuously monitoring the status of the airports in view of possible aftershocks."

The National Disaster Risk Reduction and Management Council (NDRRMC) raised its alert status to blue before 6 pm Friday, in preparation for possible response to the areas affected by the earthquake.

The magnitude 6.8 earthquake, earlier reported at 7.2 magnitude, recorded at 34 km northwest of Sarangani Island, Davao Occidental around 4:14 pm has a depth of 72 km.

The quake offshore quake that is tectonic in origin was believed to be caused by the Cotabato trench.

Damage and aftershock were expected as Intensity VI were reported in Kiamba, Sarangani; Polomolok, South Cotabato;and General Santos City.

Intensity V was felt over Pantukan, Davao de Oro; Tagum City, Davao del Norte; Jose Abad Santos, Davao Occidental; Alabel, Maasim, and Malungon, Sarangani; Banga, Lake Sebu, Tampakan, and Tupi, South Cotabato;

Tacurong City, Sultan Kudarat.

Intensity IV in Zamboanga City; Magsaysay in Davao del Sur; Davao City; Banisilan, Kabacan, and Kidapawan City in Cotabato; Malapatan in Sarangani; Koronadal City, Norala, and Santo Niño in South Cotabato; Bagumbayan, Kalamansig, Lebak, Lutayan, President Quirino, and Senator Ninoy Aquino in Sultan Kudarat; Bislig City, and Hinatuan in Surigao del Sur; Datu Odin Sinsuat in Maguindanao; and Cotabato City.

Intensity III was also felt in Kalilangan, Bukidnon; Laak, and Nabunturan, Davao de Oro; Aleosan, Antipas, M'lang, Magpet, and Pigkawayan, Cotabato; Isabela City in Basilan; Jolo in Sulu and intensity II over Don Carlos, and San Fernando in Bukidnon; Maco, and New Bataan in Davao de Oro; Carmen in Cotabato while intensity I in the areas of Cabanglasan, Dangcagan, Libona, Malitbog, Manolo Fortich, Maramag, Talakag, and City of Valencia in Bukidnon; Mambajao in Camiguin; Balingasag, and Villanueva in Misamis Oriental.

Aside from the reported intensities, Instrumental Intensity V was recorded over the areas of Matanao, Davao del Sur; Jose Abad Santos in Davao Occidental; Maasim, and Malapatan in Sarangani; Banga, Lake Sebu, Polomolok, and Tampakan in South Cotabato, then Intensity IV in Magsaysay, Davao del Sur; Davao City; Don Marcelino in Davao Occidental; Kidapawan City in Cotabato; Kiamba in Sarangani; Norala, and Tantangan in South Cotabato; Bagumbayan, Columbio, Esperanza, Isulan, Kalamansig, Lebak, and President Quirino in Sultan Kudarat.

Instrumental Intensity III was also monitored in Zamboanga City; Nabunturan in Davao de Oro; M'lang, Cotabato; Lambayong in Sultan Kudarat while Intensity II in Molave, Zamboanga del Sur; Malaybalay City in Bukidnon; Kapatagan in Lanao del Norte; Balingasag, and Initao, Misamis Oriental; Cagayan de Oro City; Carmen, and Pikit in Cotabato and intensity I over San Lorenzo, Guimaras; Talisay City in Cebu; Dapitan City, Liloy, and Sindangan, Zamboanga del Norte; Talakag in Bukidnon; Tubod and Lanao del Norte; Alamada, Cotobato; Cabadbaran City in Agusan del Norte; Bislig City in Surigao del Sur," DMS