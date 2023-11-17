「日刊まにら新聞」ウェブ

Filipinos' poor man fish becomes expensive

［ 80 words｜2023.11.17｜英字 (English) ］

The price of galunggong, the poor man's fish, has become expensive.

As of Thursday, the Department of Agriculture's price monitoring said local galunggong, or roundscad, costs P200 to P320 a kilo. Imported roundscad fetched P180 to 240 a kilo.

The price of local galunggong is around half of the daily minimum wage of P610 in the National Capital Region.

On October 2, local galunggong costs P220 to P280 a kilo while imported ones ranged from P220 to P260 a kilo. DMS

