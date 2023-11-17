Filipinos' poor man fish becomes expensive

The price of galunggong, the poor man's fish, has become expensive.

As of Thursday, the Department of Agriculture's price monitoring said local galunggong, or roundscad, costs P200 to P320 a kilo. Imported roundscad fetched P180 to 240 a kilo.

The price of local galunggong is around half of the daily minimum wage of P610 in the National Capital Region.

On October 2, local galunggong costs P220 to P280 a kilo while imported ones ranged from P220 to P260 a kilo. DMS