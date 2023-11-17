Philippines, US defense chiefs condemn China dangerous maneuvers in South China Sea

The Philippines and United States defense chiefs condemned the harassment and dangerous maneuvers of China against the Filipino and American vessels and aircraft in the South China Sea as they met in the sidelines of the ASEAN Defense Ministers' Meeting-Plus in Jakarta on Wednesday.

During their meeting, US Defense Secretary Defense Lloyd Austin III and National Defense Secretary Gilberto Teodoro Jr. discussed the importance of preserving the rights of all nations to fly, sail, and operate safely and responsibly wherever international law allows.

In a joint statement, the two defense chiefs "denounced the recent harassment by vessels from the People’s Republic of China (PRC) towards Philippine Coast Guard and resupply vessels conducting lawful resupply operations around Second Thomas Shoal, as well as dangerous operational PRC maneuvers against U.S. aircraft and ships lawfully operating in the South China Sea."

"Taking note of the concerns expressed about the PRC’s recent harassment by a growing number of foreign governments globally, they also emphasized that the 2016 Arbitral Tribunal Ruling is final and binding on the Parties and called on the PRC to abide by its obligations under international law," it stated.

"The Secretaries reaffirmed that the Mutual Defense Treaty extends to both countries' armed forces, public vessels, and aircraft—including those of its Coast Guard—anywhere in the Pacific, to include the South China Sea," the statement added.

Austin and Teodoro also "highlighted the recent progress the two countries have made to modernize the alliance, enhance interoperability, and address new and emerging challenges".

The two secretaries "welcomed progress in implementing the Enhanced Defense Cooperation Agreement (EDCA), including the recent completion of a $24 million upgrade to the runway at Basa Airbase, and pledged to further accelerate EDCA implementation."

"They committed to explore further opportunities to strengthen bilateral operations and planning, including through the upcoming Balikatan 2024 exercise, and noted their desire to expand multilateral activities with like-minded partners," it stated.

"The Secretaries reaffirmed their commitment to the expeditious conclusion of a General Security of Military Information Agreement (GSOMIA), as well as the bilateral Philippines Security Sector Assistance Roadmap," it added.

Austin also "welcomed the updates shared by Teodoro on the Philippines’ Horizon III modernization plan and reiterated the U.S. commitment to supporting Philippine defense modernization."

Among the major assets included in the third horizon of the modernization program of the Armed Forces of the Philippines (AFP) are the submarine for the Philippine Navy and the Multi-Role Fighter aircraft for the Philippine Air Force. Robina Asido/DMS