DFA rejects China's call for Philippines to notify Beijing if there is resupply in Ayungin Shoal

The Department of Foreign Affairs (DFA) rejected China's call for the Philippines to give prior notification whenever they transport supplies for the troops in the grounded Philippine Navy vessel in Ayungin Shoal.

"We are being asked to give prior notification each time we conduct a resupply mission to Ayungin Shoal. We will not do so. The resupply missions are legitimate activities within our EEZ (exclusive economic zone), in accordance with international law," DFA spokesperson Teresita Daza said in a statement on Thursday.

"The resupply mission to and the upkeep of the BRP Sierra Madre are legitimate Philippine Government activities in our EEZ, and in accordance with international law, particularly UNCLOS (United Nations Convention on the Law of the Sea). It is difficult to imagine how these activities could be deemed threatening to China," she said.

"The BRP Sierra Madre is a commissioned Philippine naval vessel permanently stationed in Ayungin Shoal in 1999 to serve as a constant Philippine government presence in response to China's illegal occupation in 1995 of Panganiban Reef, also known as Mischief Reef. This was prior to the signing of the DOC in 2002," she added.

Daza said the DFA also calls on "China to remove all these illegal structures, cease reclamations in the South China Sea, and be accountable for the damages caused by these illegal activities.

Daza said Panganiban Reef is a low-tide elevation that forms part of our continental shelf and is within the Philippine EEZ.

"You may all recall that in 1995, when we protested China's construction of a structure in Mischief Reef, China promised that it was only a 'fisherman's shelter' and would remain as such. The reef is now a militarized artificial island. So are Calderon Reef, also known as Cuarteron Reef; Kagitingan Reef, also known as Fiery Cross Reef; Burgos Reefs, also known as Gaven Reefs; McKennan Reef, also known as Hughes Reef; Johnson Reef; and Zamora Reef, also known as Subi Reef. Let us not forget that," she said.

"The Philippines has not entered into any agreement abandoning its sovereign rights and jurisdiction over its EEZ and continental shelf, including in the vicinity of Ayungin Shoal," she said.

Daza noted that the law is clear as she emphasized that the "Ayungin Shoal is not an island; it is a low-tide elevation that cannot be appropriated or subjected to sovereignty claims."

"Ayungin Shoal is located 106.3 nautical miles from the Philippine island of Palawan. On the other hand, Ayungin Shoal is 423.30 nautical miles from the Paracels, and 617.39 nautical miles from the Chinese mainland - clearly beyond the 200 nautical miles maximum maritime entitlement for an EEZ under UNCLOS," she said.

"In accordance with UNCLOS and the final and binding 2016 Award in the South China Sea Arbitration, Ayungin Shoal is 'within the exclusive economic zone and continental shelf of the Philippines,' over which the Philippines has sovereign rights and jurisdiction. China cannot, therefore, lawfully exercise sovereignty over it," she added.

Daza reiterated that the Philippines remains guided by UNCLOS and the Arbitral Award as the twin anchors of our policy and actions in the South China Sea.

"We reiterate that creating and maintaining a favorable and conducive environment is essential to the peaceful resolution of the South China Sea situation," she said. Robina Asido/DMS