Marcos, US VP Harris tackle efforts ''to deepen security and expand commercial and economic cooperation"

United States Vice President Kamala Harris and President Ferdinand Marcos Jr. discussed "efforts to deepen security ties and expand commercial and economic cooperation" during their meeting on the margins of the Asia Pacific Economic Cooperation Leaders’ Meeting in San Francisco on Thursday.

In a readout, the White House said the two officials "reaffirmed the strength of the alliance between the United States and the Philippines".

"The Vice President and President Marcos also welcomed the conclusion of a historic “123” civil nuclear cooperation agreement, which will deepen our partnership to build a global clean energy economy and strengthen our shared commitment to improving energy security and advancing the global nonproliferation regime," the readout added.

The White House said Harris "announced the launch of the “123” agreement negotiations while in Manila in November 2022 and welcomed the swift conclusion of these negotiations."

"This agreement will provide the legal basis for US exports of nuclear equipment and material to the Philippines, which will support American workers and businesses," it stated.

It said both Harris and Marcos also "reiterated their shared commitment to upholding international rules and norms, including in the South China Sea."

"The Vice President and President Marcos discussed strengthening and broadening economic cooperation bilaterally and through the Indo-Pacific Economic Framework," it added.

"The Vice President also announced a new partnership with the Government of the Philippines to grow and diversify the global semiconductor ecosystem under the International Technology Security and Innovation (ITSI) Fund, created by the CHIPS Act of 2022. This partnership will help create a more resilient, secure, and sustainable global semiconductor value chain," it added.

According to the White House, this is the fifth meeting between Marcos and Harris which includes "the Vice President’s visit to Manila in November 2022; the Vice President hosting President Marcos at the Naval Observatory in May 2023; a bilateral meeting on the margins of the East Asia Summit in Jakarta in September 2023; and a trilateral meeting with Prime Minister Kishida in Jakarta in September 2023." Robina Asido/DMS