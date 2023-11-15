Almost 3,000 aliens denied entry to Philippines this year

Bureau of Immigration (BI) Commissioner Norman Tansingco said Tuesday that they have denied the entry of almost 3,000 aliens for 2023.

Tansingco said that from January to October, a total of 2,778 undesirable aliens and improperly documented foreign nationals were excluded by immigration officers.

Majority of which, Tansingco said, attempted to enter via the country’s premiere port at the Ninoy Aquino International Airport (NAIA).

Of the total number, 696 of which are Chinese, 414 are Vietnamese, and 214 are Indonesian.

The agency reported that 204 Americans were also excluded, while 138 Indians were denied entry for the period.

The BI chief said that last year, the BI excluded a total of 2,768 foreigners for various reasons, 52 percent of which for being likely to become a public charge, while 20 percent were excluded for being improperly documented.

Tansingco also said that the strengthened port monitoring was a result in the increase of arriving foreign nationals post-pandemic.

“As the world opens, the number of travelers has increased,” said Tansingco. “And with this also comes the increase of illegal aliens attempting to enter the country,” he added. BI News