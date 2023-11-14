Being freed on bail is ''vindication'', says de Lima

Former Senator Leila de Lima said being released on bail after spending six years and eight months in the Philippine National Police (PNP) Custodial Center due to drug cases filed in court is a ''vindication.''

''This is vindication and I will further work for complete vindication because this case is not finished. I want people to know the truth of my innocence. i want the people to know how it happened. I want the people to know who are behind it,'' she said in a press conference after leaving the PNP Custodial Center around 7 pm.

Muntinlupa Regional Trial Court Presiding Judge Gener Gito granted the motions for reconsideration filed by de Lima and her four co-accused and allowed them to post bail of P300,000 each.

The judge issued a release order which freed de Lima from six years, eight months and 21 days in Camp Crame.

De Lima thanked the international community for monitoring her case and visiting her in Camp Crame.

'' I thank the international community who are closely monitoring my case. They've been there. It means a lot to me. The international community almost from day 1 has been monitoring the progress of my case and many personalities, foreign dignitaries and also foreign organizations have releasing statements calling for my release,'' added de Lima.

De Lima said she will travel to Camarines Sur to see her 91-year-old mother.

She said she was crying when she left Camp Crame because she will miss her cats who ''kept my sanity.''

Her message to former President Rodrigo Duterte was ''God forgive him and God bless him.'' DMS