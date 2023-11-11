DFA says only 42 Filipinos from second batch of repatriates will leave for Philippines

The Department of Foreign Affairs (DFA) said only 42 Filipinos who came from Gaza and are in Cairo will leave for the Philippines out of earlier announced 56, which form the second batch of repatriates.

In a statement Friday afternoon, the DFA said the 14 returned to Gaza because their Palestinian spouses were not given security clearance.

''Our Embassy officials are convincing these 14 not to remain behind in Gaza and to join the rest of the Filipinos who will leave in the next batch,'' said DFA.

Earlier, President Ferdinand Marcos Jr. said 56 Filipinos from Gaza Strip crossed the border on Thursday to Cairo.

This was announced by Marcos in his 'X' account on Friday morning.

Thirty-four Filipinos and one Palestinian wife who were earlier cleared to cross from Gaza to Cairo arrived Friday at the Ninoy Aquino International Airport around 4:30 pm.

In an earlier radio interview, Foreign Affairs Undersecretary Eduardo De Vega said six other Filipinos stayed behind in Egypt due to various reasons.

"Six Filipinos were left behind because the mother has an Egyptian husband, so they might process their residency papers there. For the other three, they will just have to delay their flight back because the woman is 38 weeks pregnant and her Filipina mother and one kid aged 2 or 3 year-old stays with her. Eventually they will also go home," he said. DMS/Robina Asido