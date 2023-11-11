Chinese vessel uses water cannon to stop resupply mission to Ayungin Shoal

A Chinese vessel once again used a water cannon to harass a Philippine vessel in another resupply mission to a grounded Navy ship in Ayungin Shoal Friday.

In a statement, the National Task Force-West Philippine Sea (NTF-WPS) said during the resupply mission "China Coast Guard (CCG) vessel 5203 deployed a water cannon against Philippine supply vessel M/L Kalayaan in its unsuccessful attempt to force the Philippine supply vessel to alter its course.''

This is the second time that the China Coast Guard fired its water cannon against the Philippine vessels this year, after the first incident last August 2023.

During the resupply mission at around 7:30 am, the NTF-WPS said the "China Coast Guard (CCG) and Chinese Maritime Militia (CMM) vessels recklessly harassed, blocked, and executed dangerous maneuvers in another attempt to illegally impede or obstruct a routine resupply and rotation mission to BRP Sierra Madre at Ayungin Shoal."

"Supply boats Unaizah Mae 1 (UM1) and M/L Kalayaan were also subjected to extremely reckless and dangerous harassment at close proximity by CCG rigid-hulled inflatable boats (RHIB) inside Ayungin Shoal lagoon during their approach to BRP Sierra Madre. Nonetheless, both supply boats were able to successfully reach LS 57," it stated.

Following the incident "the Philippine Embassy in Beijing has demarched the Chinese foreign ministry and protested" the harassment, the task force said.

The task force noted that the "Department of Foreign Affairs has also reached out to them (the Chinese government) and conveyed our protest directly through the Maritime Communications Mechanism".

"We firmly insist that Chinese vessels responsible for these illegal activities leave the vicinity of Ayungin Shoal immediately. We condemn, once again, China's latest unprovoked acts of coercion and dangerous maneuvers against a legitimate and routine Philippine rotation and resupply mission to Ayungin Shoal, that has put the lives of our people at risk", it stated.

"The systematic and consistent manner in which the People's Republic of China carries out these illegal and irresponsible actions puts into question and significant doubt the sincerity of its calls for peaceful dialogue," the task force added.

The NTF-WPS noted that the "Philippines, for its part, has acted responsibly, consistent with a rules-based international law, on the basis of UNCLOS and the 2016 Arbitral Award. Peace and stability cannot be achieved without due regard for the legitimate, well-established, and legally settled rights of others."

It also mentioned that "President Ferdinand Marcos, Jr. commends the courage, commitment, and dedication to duty of the men and women of the Philippine Navy-Armed Forces of the Philippines and Philippine Coast Guard who go on these missions, placing their lives on the line in the service of the nation."

"The Philippines will not be deterred from exercising our legal rights over our maritime zones, including Ayungin Shoal which forms part of our Exclusive Economic Zone and continental shelf. We demand that China demonstrate that it is a responsible and trustworthy member of the international community," the task force said. Robina Asido/DMS