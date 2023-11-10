Two die in Parañaque City fire

Two people died after a fire hit the residential area in Parañaque City on Thursday morning.

The fire incident at No. 206 Canaynay Ave., Bernabe Phase 3, Barangay San Dionisio was declared under first alarm around 12:36 am.

It reached third alarm at 12:54 am before it was declared under control at 1:56 am and finally extinguished by 3 am.

In a phone interview with the Daily Manila Shimbun, Arson Investigator, Senior Fire Officer (SFO2) Restie Espina said a 62 year-old mother and her 40 year-old son were trapped and died.

The fire that affected more or less 20 houses was occupied by more or less 40 families, or around 60 people.

The BFP estimated P 75,000 worth of damage to properties from the fire that allegedly started at the second floor of a shanty. Robina Asido/DMS