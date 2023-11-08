JGSDF to join coastal defense training between PH, US marines

The Japan Ground Self Defense Force (JGSDF) to participate in the coastal defense training between the Philippines and United States marine forces in Palawan as part of its annual exercise dubbed as Kamandag 7, which derived from the Tagalog phrase "Kaagapay Ng Mga Mandirigma Ng Dagat," or the "Cooperation of the Warriors of the Sea,".

Kamandag exercise director Brig. Gen. Jimmy Larida said aside from the coastal defense training in Palawan, the JGSDF will also participate in Humanitarian Assistance and Disaster Response (HADR) and Engineering in Burgos in Northern Luzon; senior non-commissioned officer (NCO) Seminar in Fort Bonifacio; and at the chemical, biological, radiological, nuclear and explosive (CBRNE) training in Cavite.

US and Philippine Marines will be joined by soldiers from South Korea, along with observers from the United Kingdom, will also join the training exercise that will run from November 9 to 20.

Larida said a total of 1,732 Philippine Marines will participate in the exercises while the US will deploy 902 soldiers, 57 from Korea, 50 from Japan and eight observers from the UK.

Other exercises included in this year's Kamandag drill include Litoral and Land Search and Rescue in Ternate; and the Amphibious Assault Vehicle SMEE in Zambales and Fort Bonifacio.

According to the United States Marine Corps, the exercises "will be conducted at various training sites throughout Luzon, Batanes, Zamboanga, Tawi-Tawi, and Palawan."

"Participation from the JGSDF, the Republic of Korea, and observers from the UK in this year’s iteration underscores the global importance of maritime security, demonstrating our combined commitment to maintaining stability and peace across the Indo-Pacific region," it stated.

Larida said the exercise aims to "enhance bilateral cooperation and interoperability among participating forces in the conduct of tactical operations designed to capacitate combined forces in conducting emerging operating concepts".

The US Marine Corp said, Kamandag exercises, which have been conducted annually since 2016, "is one of many exercises demonstrating the participating nations’ long-standing commitment to defense cooperation and regional security." Robina Asido/DMS