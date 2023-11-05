PCG welcomes Kishida at national headquarters

The Philippine Coast Guard (PCG) welcomed the Japanese Prime Minister Fumio Kishida, who paid a courtesy visit at its national headquarters, Port Area, Manila Saturday.

During the meeting, PCG Commandant, CG Admiral Ronnie Gil Gavan said: "We look forward to further strengthening the bonds of friendship that have always defined our relationship."

"On behalf of the men and women of the Philippine Coast Guard, I express our profound gratitude to His Excellency Prime Minister Kishida, for your visit and the continued support of Japan. We are truly honored by your presence and look forward to deepening our ties through various cooperation and collaboration initiatives towards maritime safety and security," he added.

Afterwards, Kishida boarded BRP Teresa Magbanua, one of the two 97-meter multi-role response vessels of the PCG constructed in Japan.

Since its commissioning into the Coast Guard service in May 2022, the BRP Teresa Magbanua has been active in conducting maritime security and maritime safety operations in the Philippines' exclusive economic zones.

It also safeguards Filipino fishermen and upholds the country's sovereign rights in the West Philippine Sea (WPS).

The 97-meter multi-role response vessel performs search and rescue missions, as well as humanitarian assistance and disaster response efforts.

Ambassador of Japan to the Philippines Kazuhiko Koshikawa and Transportation Secretary Jaime Bautista were also present during the event. Philippine Coast Guard