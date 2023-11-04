Brawner reveals destabilization plot vs. Marcos admin

ZAMBOANGA CITY ? Armed Forces Chief Gen. Romeo Brawner Jr. said Friday that former military officers are allegedly planning to destabilize the government.

“I talked to some of them and I told them sir you have the right to do that because we are in democracy, but please do not involve the active personnel of the AFP,” Brawner said in his speech during the change of command ceremony at the Western Mindanao Command and the Inspector General.

He said they are calling to stage rallies and coup, citing the president must be replaced.

He urged officers and enlisted personnel of the AFP not to join the destabilization movement, warning they will be dealt with.

“Once we find out any active personnel involved in this (plot), we will act swiftly but judiciously,” Brawner said.

Brawner installed Lt. Gen. William Gonzales, a member of the Philippine Military Academy Class of 1989, as the new Westmincom chief. He replaced Maj. Gen. Steve Crespillo, who was named as the new Inspector General. DMS