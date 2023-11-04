Marcos orders new DA chief to ensure regulated prices of agri commodities

President Ferdinand Marcos Jr. on Friday gave his first marching order to new secretary of the Department of Agriculture to ensure prices of all the agricultural commodities are regulated.

President Marcos told reporters that he already discussed the administration’s goals for the sector with the newly sworn in DA chief, Secretary Francisco Laurel Jr.

“Well, the obvious one is try and gain control of the prices of all the agricultural commodities that are going up,” Marcos said in a press conference in Malacanang.

The chief executive said that gaining control over rising prices of agricultural goods is an issue that needs to be immediately resolved.

“In the immediate term, kailangan natin ma-control at tingnan natin kung paano natin gagawin,” Marcos said.

The President also mentioned about his order on taking measures to mitigate the effects of climate change on top of increasing productivity in the agriculture and fishery sectors.

President Marcos said the Philippines continues to partner with its neighboring countries, particularly those in the ASEAN, to improve the practices and technology in the said sector.

“Tinitingnan natin ang mga ginagawa ng ating mga karatig bansa such as Thailand, such as Indonesia, such as Vietnam at baka mayroon tayong matutunan sa kanila na puwede nating na bagay dito sa Pilipinas and that’s the first that our new Secretary will have to do,” he said.

Secretary Laurel, for his part, said he will be initially meeting the DA executives and employees today, hoping for their unified support under his leadership.

“Ang hingiin ko lang sa kanila talaga sa ngayon is their full cooperation dahil importanteng buo ang departamento sa isang goal…which is basically modernization at increase of production,” Laurel said. Presidential News Desk