Japan confers Order of the Rising Sun, Gold Rays with Neck Ribbon to Jose

On Friday, The Government of Japan announced the conferment of the Order of the Rising Sun, Gold Rays with Neck Ribbon on Egmidio Cesar S. Jose in recognition of his contributions in strengthening the bilateral economic relations between Japan and the Philippines.

Jose was appointed chairman of the Philippine-Japan Economic Cooperation Committee, Inc. for two years from 2014, and has been deeply involved in organizing the collaboration between the business communities of the two countries, through utilizing his corporate connections in the Philippines.

Through his efforts in solidifying bilateral trade and investments between the two countries, various economic managers of the Philippines Government were able to participate during the 39th Joint Meeting of the Japan-Philippines Economic Cooperation Committee which was held in Tokyo in 2015.

In 1974, he established a battery component manufacturing company in the Philippines and expanded his business into the fields of automobiles and electronics.

He has greatly contributed to the business development of the automotive sector in the Philippines through engaging several Japanese manufacturers which provided stable supply of locally-produced automotive components, parts and assemblies to Filipino and Japanese -owned automobile and manufacturing companies in the Philippines.

In 2012, he was appointed President of the Philippine Parts Maker Association (PPMA), where he has been instrumental in the development of the local manufacturing industry.

Since 2010, he has served a total of five terms as President of the Laguna Technopark Association Inc. the governing entity wherein numerous Japanese companies are located. He had actively promoted the stable operation of Japanese businesses, especially during the onslaught of COVID-19, by spearheading the vaccination programs for the officials and staff of locator companies. Japan Information and Culture Center