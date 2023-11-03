「日刊まにら新聞」ウェブ

1992年にマニラで創刊した「日刊まにら新聞」のウェブサイトです。フィリピン発のニュースを毎日配信しています。

11月3日のまにら新聞から

Four injured in Manila fire on All Saints Day

［ 108 words｜2023.11.3｜英字 (English) ］

Four people were injured after fire razed a residential house in Manila on All Saints Day.

The blaze hit the three storey house located at 1341 Alfredo St., Barangay 342, Sampaloc, Manila around 6 pm on Wednesday.

The incident that affected two families injured four individuals identified as Joel Guru Guru, 35, Veronica Parly, 54, Orly Delos Santos, 48, and a person known as "visitor Jonie" 38.

The blaze that damaged properties amounting to around P1,5000 was extinguished around 6:13 pm.

Based on initial investigation the fire was caused by the ignition of leaking liquified petroleum gas (LPG) due to an open flame from a lighted candle. Robina Asido/DMS

