Magnitude 5.6 quake strikes Eastern Samar municipality

A magnitude 5.6 earthquake hit Eastern Samar on Thursday, the Philippine Institute of Volcanology and Seismology (Phivolcs) said.

The epicenter was recorded at 51 kilometers east of Hernani municiplaity at 2:50 pm. The tremor, tectonic in origin, has a depth of 48 kilometers.

The quake's magnitude was reported to be 6.1 but at 4:06 pm, Phivolcs lowered it to 5.6.

Phivolcs said damages were not expected from the quake.

Instrumental Intensity Two was recorded in Quinapondan and Can-Avid, Eastern Samar; Villaba, Abuyog, Calubian, Carigara, and Leyte, Leyte while Intensity One was recorded in Mahaplag, Javier, and Hilongos, Leyte; Rosario, Northern Samar, and Hinunangan, Southern Leyte. Jaspearl Tan/DMS