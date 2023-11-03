Gov’t already taking strides in fight against hunger and poverty ? Sec. Gatchalian

Even before the recent Social Welfare Stations (SWS) survey on hunger and poverty, President Ferdinand Marcos Jr. instructed the Department of Social Welfare and Development (DSWD) to come up with innovative programs to combat and end hunger and poverty in the country.

This is the reason the DSWD came up with the Food Stamp Program (FSP), which was designed primarily to alleviate the lingering incidence of food poverty and malnutrition among low-income Filipino households through the provision of meal augmentation worth P3,000 on a monthly basis. The FSP is in its pilot run and the scale up of the program is slated for middle 2024.

The FSP will benefit a total of 1 million families who are classified as ‘food poor’ according to the criteria and definitions set by the Philippine Statistics Authority (PSA) alongside pregnant and nursing mothers. The pilot areas include Tondo, Manila and the regions of Cagayan Valley, Bicol, Caraga and the Bangsamoro Autonomous Region in Muslim Mindanao (BARMM).

The President has already approved the regular budget of the FSP for 2024 to ensure that 1 million “food poor” families will continue to benefit under the FSP’s meal augmentation program.

There is also the Pantawid Pamilyang Pilipino Program or 4Ps wherein 4.4 million “poorest of the poor” households or 20 million individuals continue to benefit from the program through the monthly subsidy for their children’s education as well as monthly health subsidy.

The 4.4 million families benefitting from 4Ps plus the 1 million “food-poor” families under the Food Stamp Program is expected to push down further the number of poor families in the coming months.

This target of bringing down the number of people rating themselves as “poor” is based on the positive note in the SWS survey showing that 25 percent of families rating themselves as "hindi mahirap" or "not poor," is a three-point increase from the June numbers.

The latest SWS survey showed that nearly half or 48% of Filipino families rated themselves as poor during the third quarter of the year. Conducted from September 28 to October 1, the SWS survey estimates that around 13.2 million families consider themselves as poor ? higher than the 12.5 million estimated in June 2023. Presidential News Desk