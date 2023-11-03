Kishida, Marcos to discuss ODA and West Philippine Sea issue

By Robina Asido

The Official Development Assistance (ODA) of Japan to the Philippines as well as the West Philippine Sea are among the topics that will be discussed by President Ferdinand Marcos Jr. and Japanese Prime Minister Kishida Fumio during their bilateral meeting on Friday.

This was revealed by the Department of Foreign Affairs (DFA) in a statement before Kishida arrives for an official visit from November 3 to 4, 2023.

“Both leaders are expected to discuss the two countries’ multifaceted and dynamic cooperation on political and security cooperation and economic and people-to-people relations,” the DFA said.

“Among the specific issues to be discussed are the West Philippine Sea, trade and investment, and Japan’s Official Development Assistance (ODA). They will also exchange views on major regional, international, and United Nations issues affecting the region and the world,” it added.

A Japanese wire agency reported on Wednesday that Japan is planning to provide surveillance radars under the Official Security Assistance to the Philippines.

It noted that "the Philippines is expected to become the first country to receive aid under the OSA scheme, introduced in fiscal 2023."

It can be recalled that the Philippine government is acquiring air surveillance radar from a Japanese company which will be completed by 2025.

Kishida, who is expected to arrive in Manila on Friday afternoon will be officially received by Marcos during the welcoming ceremonies at the Malacanan Palace.

The Japanese Prime Minister will also deliver his policy speech before the House of Representative on Saturday morning and board a Philippine Coast Guard (PCG) multi-role response vessel in Manila in the afternoon of the same day. DMS