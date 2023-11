A Philippine National Railways (PNR) train caught fire in Caloocan City on Wednesday, the Bureau of Fire Protection National Capital Region said.

Based on a report, the fire started at 4:47 pm, but was quickly extinguished after 20 minutes. No injuries were reported.

The fire broke out when the train arrived at Tenth Avenue in Caloocan City.

Authorities are investigating the cause of the fire. Jaspearl Tan/DMS