Transport secretary Bautista says MIAA movement still efficient

Movement at the country’s main gateway was still efficient as the Manila International Airport Authority (MIAA) anticipated the influx of passengers this Undas season.

Transportation Secretary Jaime Bautista cited the coordination among the MIAA, Office for Transport Security (OTS), Bureau of Immigration (BI) and other government agencies to ensure continuous passenger movement at the Ninoy Aquino International Airport (NAIA).

“So far naging maganda naman yung assessment natin. Overall yung experience ng mga pasahero sa check-in counters ay maayos naman,” Bautista said.

The transport chief pointed out that the queues seen at the entrance of the airport terminals is due to tightened security being enforced by the OTS.

“Nakausap ko yung mga pasahero sinabi nila na hindi naman naging mahirap yung experience nila,” he said

On the build up of lines at the immigration counters, Bautista explained the peak hour of travel overseas, which may have caused the long queues.

“Ito po yung dahil nagkataon na “peak of the peak” na maraming flights going to the Middle East so nagsama-sama yung mga pasahero dito sa Terminal 1,” he said.

Bautista added that passengers who need assistance may approach Oplan Biyaheng Ayos desks at the airports, bus terminals, and ports. DOTr