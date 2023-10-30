DMW, OWWA to send augmentation team to Israel to aid rescue, repatriation of OFWs affected by Israel-Hamas conflict

The Department of Migrant Workers (DMW) and Overseas Workers Welfare Administration (OWWA) are sending augmentation team to aid the rescue and repatriation of Filipinos affected by the Israel-Hamas war, particularly those in southern Israel near the Gaza border, DMW Officer-in-Charge Hans Cacdac said on Saturday.

During a news forum in Quezon City, Cacdac said Filipinos in the southern part of Israel or the area close to the Gaza border were already brought to safer grounds and the Philippine Labor Attaché and Welfare Officer are in contact with them.

Cacdac noted Israel’s border with Gaza was declared No Entry Zone by the Israeli Defense Forces.

“May mga nagtatanong kung dito ba sa partikular na lugar na ito o hindi ay… hindi ko muna binibigay siyempre iyong tukoy na rescue areas, we also want to respect the security and the privacy of our OFWs na dinadala sa safer grounds,” Cacdac said during the forum.

“But rest assured our Labor Attaché and Welfare Officer are visiting the area at may augmentation team tayong paalis – DMW and OWWA. November 2 may augmentation team that will augment our current personnel on the ground,” Cacdac said.

The DMW official said the families of 770 Filipinos contacted government helplines to locate their relatives. Migrant welfare officials accounted 768 of them although there are two that remain unaccounted for.

According to Cacdac, the Philippine government has already coordinated with Israeli Defense Forces to locate those who remain unaccounted.

The official also said there are 124 overseas Filipinos workers (OFWs) in Lebanon asking for repatriation, and government is already working to send home the first batch of OFWs from that country.

The DMW official also said there will be a fourth batch Filipino of returning to the country under emergency repatriation efforts of the DMW and OWWA in partnership with the DFA and the Philippine Embassy in Tel Aviv.

“Pasalamat tayo kay Ambassador Laylo. Kaya’t together with Administrator Arnell Ignacio ay may pagpapauwi ng fourth batch – 60 on Monday and most of them will be hotel workers,” he said of the repatriation announced few days ago.

The fourth batch there will be composed mostly of hotel workers—around 32 hotel workers and 28 caregivers with a total of 119 OFWs including four infants, Cacdac said.

“Kailangan ko banggitin siyempre iyong four infants kasi Filipino iyong four infants na uuwi at sila naman din ay tinutulungan natin ‘no iyong mga babies na pauwi – so that brings us to a grand total of 123 by Monday kasi hindi pa nakauwi iyong 62 – 60 OFWs plus two infants,” he said.

Cacdac said the Philippine Labor Attaché, OWWA Welfare Officer, and DMW Labor Attaché continue to monitor the situation by conducting rounds in rescue sites and rescue zones where OFWs are being brought to ensure their safety. Presidential News Desk