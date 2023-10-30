Philippines holds first BSKE elections Monday since 2018

A total of 672, 2016 positions will be up of grabs as the country holds its first

Barangay and Sangguniang Kabataan Elections (BSKE) since 2018.

"It may just be the BSKE. But these are important positions as they are at the front liners to every problem and issues that needs fixing in the barangay," said Commission on Elections chairman George Garcia in a press conference in Abra on Sunday, one of the provinces being monitored by the poll body.

The Comelec is expecting 67.8 million barangay voters and 23.2 million SK voters to cast their ballot on Monday.

"We are hoping that the turnout will be higher than the 70 percent in 2018. Again, we hope that all our countrymen will come out and vote tomorrow," he added.

Voting hours are set from 7 am to 3 pm in the 37,341 voting centers housing the 201,793 clustered precincts.

The Comelec bared that 361 barangays are under the "red" category of the election areas of concern. DMS