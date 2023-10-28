Japan expresses sympathy to WW II victims in Leyte Gulf Landing anniversary

Minister and Consul General Hanada Takahiro of the Embassy of Japan in the Philippines expressed his sympathy to the victims of World War II as he attended the commemoration ceremony of the 79th anniversary of the Leyte Gulf Landing last week.

The ceremony that was held at the MacArthur Landing Memorial Park in Palo City, Leyte Province was also attended by officials of the Philippine government, veterans' organizations, and embassies of Japan, the U.S., and Australia.

According to the Embassy, in his speech during the event, "Hanada expressed his deepest condolences to all the victims of World War II in the Philippines and his respect for all those, including veterans, who have contributed so much to the peace and security of the Philippines today."

"He also noted that Japan and the Philippines have become the closest of friends in the 80 years since the war, and that Japan has contributed to the development of the Philippines and the Province of Leyte," it stated.

"He also quoted President Marcos as saying, "Japan has been our most reliable partner in times of crisis and in times of prosperity," and expressed his sincere hope that Japan-Philippines and Japan-Philippines-US-Australia relations would be taken to a higher level," the Embassy added. Robina Asido/DMS