PNP to go on full alert for Monday's BSKE elections

The Philippine National Police (PNP) will be on full alert starting Friday for the October 30 Barangay and Sangguniang Kabataan elections (BSKE), where around eight people were killed and seven wounded in poll-related incidents.

Col. Jean Fajardo, PNP public information officer, said in a Viber message, at least 187, 600 police officers will be fielded. This is about 82.28 percent of the 228,000-strong PNP force.

The PNP is monitoring at least 356 barangays which are under the red

category or areas of grave concern due to intense political rivalry, history of election-related violence and presence of armed groups.

The Commission on Elections have placed Negros Oriental and the town of Liboon, Albay under its control. It is considering to place Cotabato City, where persons died, under its control.

The PNP is also monitoring the situation in Abra province after at

least 250 BSKE candidates pulled out.

Up to 1,841 people were arrested for carrying firearms and other deadly weapons violating the gun ban. DMS